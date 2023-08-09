Research Analysts Set Expectations for CCL Industries Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.62 billion.

