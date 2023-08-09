Wedbush Weighs in on Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report issued on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $85.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $20,077,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

