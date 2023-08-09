Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Genpact Limited Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genpact in a report released on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.
Genpact Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE G opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
