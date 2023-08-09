Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Genpact Limited Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genpact in a report released on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Genpact Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.