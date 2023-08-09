Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $30.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 222,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 75,686 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 381,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

