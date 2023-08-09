Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

