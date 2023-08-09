Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SU
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SU stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.