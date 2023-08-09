Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.6 %

WWW opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.91 million.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

