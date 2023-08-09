US Capital Advisors Comments on FREYR Battery’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FREYR Battery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Mohajer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FREYR Battery’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

