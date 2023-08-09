Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waste Management, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Waste Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $159.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.17. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

