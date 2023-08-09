Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.94.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at C$41.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.54. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$50.37. The firm has a market cap of C$54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.