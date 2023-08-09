US Capital Advisors Comments on Stem, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stem in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Mohajer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Stem’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STEM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

Stem Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Stem has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Stem by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stem by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

