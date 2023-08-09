Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Richard Armitage Acquires 20,000 Shares

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Armitage acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($65,175.72).

Richard Armitage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.68), for a total value of £195,946.56 ($250,410.94).

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

MGAM stock opened at GBX 253.50 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.50 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of £723.41 million, a P/E ratio of 845.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

