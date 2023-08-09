B. Riley Weighs in on Trinity Capital Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TRIN has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.14 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 556,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 314.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 90,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 770,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,744 shares of company stock worth $122,545. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 270.42%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

