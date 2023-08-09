Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $64.39 on Monday. Gentherm has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 183.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.

In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,788,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 20.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,059,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,851,000 after buying an additional 179,533 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

