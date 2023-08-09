National Bank Financial Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

TSE:SNC opened at C$40.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.49. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 365.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

