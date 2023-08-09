National Bank Financial Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
TSE:SNC opened at C$40.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.49. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 365.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity at SNC-Lavalin Group
In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.
