Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$188.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$185.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$185.05. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$169.72 and a 52-week high of C$196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.75%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

