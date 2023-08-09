Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$188.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$185.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$185.05. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$169.72 and a 52-week high of C$196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.75%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.