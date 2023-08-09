Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT Reduced by Analyst (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

