National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.86.

TRI opened at C$174.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.11. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$136.02 and a 1 year high of C$185.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

