Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
PIF stock opened at C$14.80 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.72 and a 52-week high of C$21.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.
Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris Renewable Energy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.