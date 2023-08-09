Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

PIF stock opened at C$14.80 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.72 and a 52-week high of C$21.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

About Polaris Renewable Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.