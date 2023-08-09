StockNews.com Downgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DE opened at $430.46 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.