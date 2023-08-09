Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock worth $126,798,979. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

