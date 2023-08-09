StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Further Reading

