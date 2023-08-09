StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
