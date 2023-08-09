PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

