PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
