Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $119.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after acquiring an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

