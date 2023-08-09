StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $1.11 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.