Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.