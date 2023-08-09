Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

