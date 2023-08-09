Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OGEN stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
