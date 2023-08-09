Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

