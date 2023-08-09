Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Claire Miles acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,367.41).

Capita Stock Performance

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 19.94 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.76. Capita plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.49 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.92 ($0.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39. The company has a market cap of £338.98 million, a PE ratio of 498.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Capita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

About Capita

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.