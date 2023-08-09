Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Insider Acquires £2,901.16 in Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Turner acquired 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £2,901.16 ($3,707.55).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Up 3.5 %

FSTA opened at GBX 594 ($7.59) on Wednesday. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 410.31 ($5.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 648 ($8.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 572.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 525.51. The stock has a market cap of £230.41 million, a PE ratio of 4,513.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $4.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,538.46%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

