Ken Murphy Buys 55 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £138.60 ($177.12).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Ken Murphy purchased 56 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($176.77).

On Friday, May 12th, Ken Murphy acquired 51 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £140.25 ($179.23).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 259.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

