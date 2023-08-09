SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £125.84 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £125.84 ($160.82).

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 46 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £125.12 ($159.90).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jonathan Davies purchased 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £123.84 ($158.26).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 238.20 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSPG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.47) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 340 ($4.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.43 ($4.04).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

