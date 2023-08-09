DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI) Insider Purchases £4,000 in Stock

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Sean Hurst acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,111.82).

Sean Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DCI Advisors alerts:

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Sean Hurst acquired 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,111.82).

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sean Hurst acquired 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,111.82).

DCI Advisors Price Performance

DCI Advisors stock opened at GBX 4.30 ($0.05) on Wednesday. DCI Advisors Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.40 ($0.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About DCI Advisors

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCI Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCI Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.