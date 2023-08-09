Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Phil Joyner Acquires 117,932 Shares of Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) insider Phil Joyner bought 117,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £15,331.16 ($19,592.54).

Safestyle UK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SFE opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Safestyle UK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £17.71 million, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Safestyle UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.