Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

