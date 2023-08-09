Arlo Technologies (ARLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.61 million. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 864,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 482,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 278,755 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

