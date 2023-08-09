P&F Industries (PFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter.

PFIN opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

