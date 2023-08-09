Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. On average, analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Silver Spike Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
Silver Spike Investment stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
