Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EARN

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.