Spectrum Brands (SPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

