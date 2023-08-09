Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $329.46 million, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $139,977.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 10.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Further Reading

