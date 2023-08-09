ProFrac (ACDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.37 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, analysts expect ProFrac to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.88. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,397,028 shares in the company, valued at $784,186,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,226,892 shares of company stock valued at $14,789,653 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

