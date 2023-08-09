Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.04 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

TSE:AQN opened at C$10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$18.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -633.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

