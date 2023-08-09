UpHealth (UPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 129.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. On average, analysts expect UpHealth to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in UpHealth by 156.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations.

