Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of TAST stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

