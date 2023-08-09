Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,579 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 166% compared to the average daily volume of 3,220 call options.

Capri Stock Down 2.1 %

CPRI opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.