Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kosmos Energy Call Options (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,045 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 912% compared to the typical volume of 696 call options.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 626,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 219,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

