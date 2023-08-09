Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $26.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $23.33 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

