Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPO (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,487 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 3,715 call options.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after buying an additional 1,034,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

