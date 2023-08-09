Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Raised to $55.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $57.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.32%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Appian by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 6.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

