Markforged (MKFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Markforged to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative net margin of 47.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million. On average, analysts expect Markforged to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Markforged Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Markforged has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

In other Markforged news, CFO Assaf Zipori bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 368,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,065.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Shai Terem bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,796.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Assaf Zipori purchased 50,000 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,065.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,313,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 114,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 365,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,332,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 371,955 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markforged

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

See Also

