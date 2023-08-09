Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $46.09.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.